21-Year-Old Killed in Side-By-Side Rollover Crash, Park County

A 21-year-old Illinois resident is dead after wrecking an ATV in a field on Friday, July 14th.

The crash happened at Hwy 14-16-20 West in Park County.

Ian Vilkama was ejected from a side-by-side that subsequently rolled over his head and chest. He was not wearing a helmet.

Bystanders were able to remove the side-by-side from Vilkama and they began performing CPR immediately; this per a written statement from Park County Sheriff's Office.

Cody Regional Health EMS and the Cody Fire Department were dispatched along with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

When they arrived, they continued resuscitation efforts, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Park County Coroner Cody Gortmaker ruled the cause of death to be massive head trauma.

According to an obituary published on July 17, Vilkama was known for his warm personality and active involvement in local events. He was a well-liked individual who touched the lives of many. Friends and acquaintances fondly remember his infectious laughter, kind heart, and unwavering support for those in need.

The official Wyoming Highway Patrol report has not yet been released.

