BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a Wyoming man on Interstate 90 west of Columbus, after a pursuit in which the man was throwing flaming objects from a car window, starting brush fires.

Several law enforcement agencies were following his vehicle when he finally stopped.

The patrol says the driver refused to cooperate and during a confrontation, the trooper shot him once.

The driver, 38-year-old Charles Craig Meeks of Pinedale, Wyoming, died at the scene.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.