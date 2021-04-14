Wyoming Man Sentenced to Life in Prison After Killing Three

SHERIDAN (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Wyoming man to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to killing three family members in March 2020.

The Sheridan Press reported Tuesday that Judge John Fenn sentenced 55-year-old Dana Beartusk to three consecutive sentences of 45 years to life in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder.

Beartusk told Fenn in February that he was intoxicated when he killed them.

Defense attorney Marty Scott argued in court that Beartusk was too drunk to remember what happened.

Beartusk said he doesn’t know why he committed the murders.

