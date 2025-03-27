Jail Time and Hefty Fines for Yellowstone National Park Violators

The U.S. Attorneys Office for the Department of Justice recently announced sentences for three individuals in separate cases involving public land violations in Yellowstone National Park.

49-year-old Douglas Wolfley, of Fairview, Wyoming, heard a 10-day-sentence with credit for two days served after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol into the park, his third DUI conviction in 10 years.

He also pled guilty to having an open container in a motor vehicle. He has been placed on three years of supervised probation along with a ban from the park during that period and ordered to pay $3,050 in fines and court costs.

A 44-year-old from Seattle, Washington was sentenced to seven days after walking in thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park that was not a designated trail or boardwalk.

Angela Flaherty left the board walk and viewing area surrounding Old Faithful geyser and walked about 10 feet onto the cone of Old Faithful.

She was ordered to pay $40 in mandatory court costs.

Yiyang Shen, 25 of Doraville, Georgia was sentenced to a 7-day term of incarceration and five years of unsupervised probation along with a ban from Yellowstone National Park after he drove off the designated roadway and parked his vehicle in a thermal area in Yellowstone.

Shen was charged with operating a motor vehicle in a prohibited area in a manner that caused damage to park resources and walked into an unmarked thermal area.

In addition to the terms of incarceration and probation, Shen was ordered to pay $1,050 in fines and court costs.



