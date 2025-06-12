Wyoming Man Sentenced to Four Years after Stealing UPS Packages, Some Containing Silencers

Larry Michael Munday, 54, of Rozet, Wyoming, was sentenced to 48 months with three years of supervised release to follow for possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents, in late May of 2024, a federal firearm licensee shipped eight silencers to another licensee in Gillette using UPS.

UPS discovered that Munday, an overnight cleaner, had stolen the packages as well as more than 150 other packages.

The eight silencers were discovered at Munday’s residence and were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

To legally purchase and own a silencer (also known as a suppressor) in Wyoming, you must register it with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

This is because suppressors are classified as National Firearms Act (NFA) items, requiring a federal registration process.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Hammer prosecuted the case. Munday was indicted on Sept. 18, 2024, and pleaded guilty on March 7. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence in Cheyenne on May 27.

