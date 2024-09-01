Wyoming man sentenced for sexual abuse of person incapable of consent

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Skyler Sven Quiver, of Ethete, was recently sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for the sexual abuse of someone incapable of consent. It marks the conclusion of a case that had been open for more than a decade.

A minor victim reported a rape in 2012. At that time, she could not identify the

person who raped her because she was intoxicated, court documents state. A rape examination detected semen, and although the DNA did not match a prior male subject it was kept on file.

Then, in 2021, a routine search of the FBI Combined DNA Index System database indicated a possible DNA link between biological evidence collected from the minor victim and Quiver, who at the time was a newly-convicted offender.

Quiver was interviewed and admitted to having sex with victim. When asked if it was possible she was too intoxicated to give consent, he responded in the affirmative.

This crime was investigated by the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Aug. 29.