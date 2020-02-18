Wyoming Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Girlfriend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming Tribune Eagle) — A Wyoming man who has suffered several two brain injuries has denied charges that he killed his girlfriend during an argument in which she returned a ring he gave her.

Joseph Underwood pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Angela Elizondo of Cheyenne.

Her body was found in early November in a creek bed south of Cody.

Underwood's attorney, Brandon Booth, said he wanted to have Underwood evaluated for competency due to brain injuries suffered in a 1992 motorcycle crash and when he shot himself in the head in 2014.

Booth said Underwood also reserved the right to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness.