Wyoming Man Killed in ATV Crash in Park County

A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his ATV in northwest Wyoming's Park County.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Oct. 15 at approximately 3:30 p.m. near milepost 1.6 on Forest Service Road 123, near the Wyoming/Montana border.

The patrol says Mark Cothern was driving south when, for reasons unknown, he went off the dirt road and overturned his ATV.

Cothern, who was not wearing his seat belt, was partially ejected and pinned down, according to the crash report.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.