Wyoming Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash on Icy Road

A Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Park County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, near mile marker 66 on Wyoming 120, about 15 miles north of Meeteetse.

The patrol says 70-year-old Wayne Hoff was headed south when he came to a draw in the road that was snow packed and icy and lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle slid off the right side of the road, went airborne over the right-of-way fence, and flipped onto its top.

Hoff, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died from his injuries.

Hoff is the 118th person to die on Wyoming’s highways in 2022 compared to 104 in 2021, 119 in 2020, 140 in 2019, and 105 in 2018 to date.

