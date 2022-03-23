Wyoming Reports 14 More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 14 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,783.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An adult Campbell County woman died in March. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Converse County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in March. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in March. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Lincoln County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in February. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in February. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in March. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in February. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in March. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.8% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and at least 50.64% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Laramie and Natrona counties have recorded the most deaths, 286 and 268, respectively.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 164 vaccinated deaths and 746 unvaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.

