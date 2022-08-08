Passenger Dies After Motorcycle Hits Moose in Yellowstone

A woman is dead after a motorcycle collision with a moose in Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on July 16 at milepost 3.775 on U.S. 121, near the Wyoming-Montana border.

The patrol says a motorcycle was headed west when a moose ran into the highway and the driver was unable to avoid hitting it.

The driver and their passenger, 48-year-old Montana resident Angela Thomman, were thrown from the bike, and Thomman died from her injuries.

The driver was also reportedly injured in the collision, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

The patrol says neither rider was wearing a helmet.

