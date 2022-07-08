Severe Storms Beginning to Pop Up in Southeast Wyoming

UPDATE:

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central Goshen County and southwestern Sioux County has expired.

The NWS says the thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and has exited the warned area, however, small hail and heavy rain are still

possible with the storm.

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 512 PM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022 NEC165-WYC015-082322- /O.EXP.KCYS.SV.W.0082.000000T0000Z-220708T2315Z/ Sioux NE-Goshen WY- 512 PM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX AND EAST CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. LAT...LON 4200 10394 4200 10405 4220 10423 4230 10404 4201 10376 TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 251DEG 14KT 4213 10398 $$ Brothers

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central Goshen County and southwestern Sioux County until 5:15 p.m.

At 4:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Torrington, moving east at 15 mph.

The NWS says this storm will contain golf ball-size hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning NEC165-WYC015-082315- /O.NEW.KCYS.SV.W.0082.220708T2229Z-220708T2315Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 429 PM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... East central Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 428 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Torrington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Torrington and Henry. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4200 10394 4200 10405 4199 10406 4198 10421 4215 10433 4230 10404 4201 10376 TIME...MOT...LOC 2228Z 251DEG 14KT 4207 10414 THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH $$ Brothers

UPDATE:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. for east-central Goshen County.

Local emergency managers reported quarter-size hail five miles west of Torrington at 4:10 p.m.

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 415 PM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022 WYC015-082230- /O.CON.KCYS.SV.W.0081.000000T0000Z-220708T2230Z/ Goshen WY- 415 PM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 414 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Torrington, moving northeast at 15 mph. Local emergency managers reported quarter size hail 5 miles west of Torrington at 410 PM MDT. This storm has a history of producing golf ball size hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Torrington and Lingle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. && LAT...LON 4208 10443 4227 10428 4216 10404 4211 10405 4197 10429 TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 220DEG 15KT 4207 10425 THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ Brothers

ORIGINAL STORY:

Severe storms are beginning to pop up in southeast Wyoming.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Goshen County until 4:30 p.m.

At 3:39 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located nine miles northwest of Veteran, or 17 miles west of Torrington, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The NWS says hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is expected.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning WYC015-082230- /O.NEW.KCYS.SV.W.0081.220708T2140Z-220708T2230Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 340 PM MDT Fri Jul 8 2022 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 339 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Veteran, or 17 miles west of Torrington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Torrington, Lingle, Fort Laramie, Veteran and Fort Laramie National Historic Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4202 10466 4212 10466 4214 10465 4234 10444 4216 10404 4211 10405 4189 10443 TIME...MOT...LOC 2139Z 220DEG 15KT 4206 10452 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ Brothers

READ MORE: