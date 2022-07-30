Governor Gordon Appoints Ed Buchanan to Wyoming District Court Judge

When Ed Buchanan, announced that he would not be seeking a second term as Wyoming's Secretary of State but would, instead, apply to be a state district court judge, many Wyoming residents weren't sure if he'd actually get the job.

But he did.

Governor Gordon recently announced that he had, in fact, appointed the current Secretary of State to be a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District, in Goshen County.

Per a release from the Governor's office, Buchanan has served as Wyoming's Secretary of State since 2018.

"In that capacity, he serves as Chief Elections Officer, Securities Commissioner, Corporations Administrator, and Notaries Public Commissioner," the release stated.

Before serving as Secretary of State, Buchanan worked as the Chief Prosecutor in the Laramie County District Attorney's Office. He was also a partner in the private practice, Sawyer, Warren, Buchanan.

Buchanan was also commissioned in the United States Air Force, and he also served as an intelligence briefer to senior command.

Buchanan holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration, which he received from the University of Colorado, as well as a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Gordon,” Secretary Buchanan said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the Eighth Judicial District and will work diligently to uphold the high standards of the judiciary. It is a privilege to serve Wyoming and my fellow elected officials as Secretary of State. I would like to assure our citizens that I am committed to fulfilling my duties prior to assuming the bench, both to ensure a smooth and secure election cycle and to finalize the many projects integral to the office."

Both Chuck Gray and Tara Nethercott are in the running to replace Buchanan.

“Goshen County is once again fortunate to have had outstanding candidates for this judgeship,” Governor Gordon said. “Ed has served the state admirably and honorably as Secretary for more than four years. His extensive legal background, his compassion for those in his community, and his passion for the law and our justice system will serve him well as a District Court judge in this next chapter of his public service career.”