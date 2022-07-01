A significant portion of Lingle has been/is being evacuated due to flooding caused by a breach in the Interstate Canal west of town, Torrington police say.

According to a department Facebook post, areas south of the Lucerne Ditch are at risk.

"If you are in the red area of the map below, please evacuate immediately," the post reads.

Police say shelter is available at North Hills Baptist Church, and sandbags are available on the north side of the church for those in need.

"This is a very serious situation and is very stressful for those in the path of the water," police said.

Police say U.S. 26 is closed west of Lingle and they're asking folks to use Wyoming 157 for travel in the area.

"Emergency crews are working to control traffic and assist community members with flooding," police said. "Response to non-emergency calls in the area may be delayed."

For those wanting to gain some perspective as to what the folks in the Lingle area are dealing with, police have released the following video.