Wyoming Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash

A Wyoming motorcyclist who was injured in a crash near Douglas earlier this month has passed away, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The agency says it was notified yesterday, May 17, that 39-year-old Corey Lengkeek had died from his injuries.

According to a crash report, Lengkeek was riding south on Wyoming 59 around 8:30 p.m. on May 2 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve near milepost 1.6, drove off the road and went airborne.

Lengkeek, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lengkeek was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas before later being transported to a Denver area hospital.

The patrol says the road was wet at the time of the crash, and speed may have played a factor.