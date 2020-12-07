Wyoming Man Dies After Crashing Into Semi on Icy Road Near Cody

An unbuckled Wyoming driver who was injured in a crash northeast of Cody has died from his injuries, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 34-year-old Cody resident Dylan J. Ray died Friday, Dec. 4, at West Park Hospital.

Beck says troopers were called to a collision near milepost 4.4 on US 14A at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Beck says Ray was westbound exiting a right-hand curve when he lost control of his SUV on the ice and snow-covered roadway, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming semi.

The semi driver, 30-year-old Riverton resident Travis W. Cook, was buckled up and was not injured in the crash.

Beck says speed on the part of Ray is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.