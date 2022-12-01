Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County

A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m.

The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.

When the vehicle returned to the ground, it landed on its roof and slid about 100-150 feet before rolling back on its wheels.

The summary said road conditions were wet with slush.

Speed, driver inattention, a possible medical condition, and physical disability are all being considered as possible contributing factors.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is the 122 fatality this year, compared to 107 at the same time last year, 119 in 2020, and 142 in 2019.