UW Opens Homestand Friday Against Montana State

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls return home Friday to begin their second three-game homestand of the season as they welcome Montana State for a 6:30 p.m., contest. The game kicks off Wyoming's final three home non-conference games this season.

Friday's contest will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio Network with David Settle on the call.

ABOUT THE COWGIRLS

Wyoming (3-3) is coming off a two-game split last week at the Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off. The Cowgirls lost 67-53 to the host-Pacific before rebounding for a 67-48 victory over UC Davis. In the win over the Aggies, Grace Ellis and Quinn Weidemann stepped up down the stretch, scoring the Cowgirls' final 15 points over the last 4:05 of the game. Weidemann scored nine points while Ellis had six to turn an eight-point lead to the 19-point final margin of victory.

Weidemann and Ellis lead the Cowgirls in scoring this season with 12.7 and 12.2 points per game, respectively. Weidemann leads the Cowgirls with 12 made 3-pointers and 16 made free throws while Ellis is shooting nearly 55-percent from the floor and is 9-of-15 from 3-point range. Allyson Fertig continues to lead the team in rebounding, averaging 9.3 a contest.

Off the bench, Marta Savic has provided a spark for the Cowgirls as she enters Friday's game averaging 6.8 points and five rebounds per game. Savic scored in double figures in both games last week, scoring 10 against Pacific and adding a season-high 11 against UC Davis. Savic is shooting an even 50-percent from the field and has hit her only 3-point attempt this season.

IN THE RECORD BOOK

Weidemann and Tommi Olson continue to climb up the all-time ranks in program history. Weidemann is fifth all-time at Wyoming in 3-pointers with 210 makes, and eighth in attempts with 514. Her career 3-point percentage of .409 is fourth all-time among Cowgirls. Weidemann's 85.5-percent career free-throw percentage is fifth all-time. Weidemann is also 17th in program history with 256 career assists, is 19th all-time with 1,189 career points while her 123 games played are seventh in program history. Olson's 152 career steals are 10th all-time in program history and 295 career assists are 13th all-time.

SCOUTING MONTANA STATE

The Preseason Big Sky favorite-Bobcats, are led by a pair of All-Big Sky performers in Darian White and Kola Bad Bear. White was named the Preseason Player of the Year in the league. White leads Montana State in scoring (12.7 ppg), rebounding (6.1 rpg) and assists (2.6 apg). Leia Beattie is second on the team at 11.9 points per game while Bad Bear is currently at 9.8 points per contest.

The Bobcats enter the week averaging 68.6 points per game and is allowing just 61.9 points per contest. MSU is shooting 37.8-percent overall as a team and has hit 24-percent from 3-point range. Bobcat opponents are shooting 38.7-percent and has hit 29-percent from beyond-the-arc. MSU is forcing opponents to turn the ball over nearly 20 times per contest.

Montana State is led by longtime Head Coach Tricia Binford, who has won 296 wins while at MSU. The Bobcats play host to South Dakota State Wednesday night before traveling to Laramie. Both teams have played a common opponent this season in North Dakota. The Cowgirls opened the season at UND with a 67-53 loss while MSU defeated the Fighting Hawks 77-66 in Bozeman.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST MONTANA STATE

MSU leads the overall series with the Cowgirls, 12-9. Wyoming is 6-4 all-time against the Bobcats in Laramie, including winning each of the last four at home. This will be the first meeting in the series since the 2018-19 season.

