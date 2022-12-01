Game and Fish Concerned about Lake Trout Pup Population

Wyoming Game and Fish fishery managers are concerned about the number of lake trout pups in Flaming Gorge Reservoir, per a recent news release.

"Anglers can help fisheries managers by targeting small lake trout in their fishing activities," said the release.

With the help of the Utah Department, the Wyoming Game and Fish and managers started tagging 1,000 lake trout this fall to better understand the population; 200 of them are prize-winning tags. If you catch a tagged fish, call the number on the tag to find out if it is a winner.

Game and Fish also announced they are conducting a creel survey, starting in January 2023 through August.

Anglers can expect to see Department check stations along the highway in the winter and at boat ramps during the summer months. As with other Game and Fish check stations, all anglers are legally required to stop.

“Creels are our best way to interact with the public to get a pulse on what they like and how they are using the resources while recreating.” said John Walrath, Green River fisheries biologist. “We collect information about what fish anglers are catching, how long anglers fish, levels of satisfaction and how often they are recreating at the Gorge.”

There is another money making opportunity to be had at the third annual Mac Attack fishing derby, sponsored by Buckboard Marina. The Mac Attack derby will be held Jan. 14-15, 2023. Anglers can register online through midnight Jan. 12 or by 5 p.m. Jan. 13 in person at Buckboard Marina.

Early season cold weather has ice conditions on Flaming Gorge shaping up to be the best they have been for several years.

“Small lake trout are very active under the ice, especially new ice. This could be an exceptional year to target and harvest small lake trout.” said Robb Keith, Green River fisheries supervisor.

“We recommend anglers take advantage of this angling opportunity and harvest as many small lake trout as they can within their legal limit and possession. Every lake trout less than 25 inches that is harvested will help the Kokanee population. The juvenile Kokanee population will have improved chances of survival and an increased growth rate.”

Tips on catching and cooking small lake trout can be found here.

