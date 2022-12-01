Cowboy Wrestling Set for Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- After a week off, the Cowboy Wrestling squad will gear up for another early season test this weekend as they head to Las Vegas, Nevada to face a very competitive field at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

The opening round of action is set for Friday at 8 a.m. with the finals and medal round set to take place on Saturday.

“We will learn a lot about our team this week with a tournament of this caliber,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said.

The Pokes will enter the weekend led by a trio of ranked grapplers highlighted by Hayden Hastings, who sits ninth at 174 pounds. Hastings is set to compete for the first time this season after missing the start of the campaign due to injury. In his return to action, Hastings will look to continue his success at the CKLV Invite after finishing seventh at the tournament in both 2019 and 2021.

Joining Hastings in the ranking is Cole Moody who is ranked 25th at 165 pounds and Job Greenwood who is ranked 28that 141 pounds. The duo of Moody and Greenwood will both be on the hunt for their first top-eight finish at the CKLV invite.

The CKLV invite field features seven teams ranked inside the top 25 including three Top-10 teams in No. 3 Arizona State, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan. Along with ranked completion the Cowboys will be up against a contingent of Big 12 foes, including No. 20 Northern Iowa and No. 22 South Dakota State. All 10 weight classes will feature numerous ranked wrestlers and All-Americans, serving as another tough test for the Cowboys.

Live results for the entire tournament will be available on floarena with live video available on flowrestling.

Tournament Schedule

Friday, Dec. 2nd:

8 a.m. MT - Session 1

5 p.m. MT - Session 2

Saturday Dec. 3rd:

8 a.m. MT - Session 3

9 a.m. MT - Session 4

2 p.m. MT - Session 5

