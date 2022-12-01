Food Bank of Wyoming Receives $100,000 Match as Part of Holiday Fundraising Drive

In a recent press release the Food Bank of Wyoming announced they got a $100,000 matching gift opportunity from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation.

All monies up to $100,000 will be matched.

As inflation drives up the cost of food and fuel dramatically, "this grant comes at a critical time" for the Food Bank of Wyoming and the families they help feed.

The nonprofit is currently spending 3X the amount on food this holiday season compared to last year.

"While inflation affects each of us, for some Wyomingites, the hardships caused by inflation are much more severe, leaving some to make incredibly challenging choices, such as 'do I pay my bills, or do I buy enough food to nourish myself and my loved ones?'"

Food Bank of Wyoming is thankful for supporters like the John P. Ellbogen Foundation who’ve joined the fight against food insecurity in Wyoming.

“The family food budget is often seen as a flexible expense where a family can save money, purchasing lower quality items that lack nutritional value to stretch their dollar, or by skipping meals altogether. Food Bank of Wyoming is committed to making sure families have nutritious, healthy food available, so they don’t have to make hard choices. Thank you to the John P. Ellbogen Foundation for helping Wyoming families access nutritious food this winter,” said Rachel Bailey, Executive Director of Food Bank of Wyoming.

