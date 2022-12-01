Pair Sought By Laramie County, Kimball, Nebraska Law Enforcement

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are looking for the two people shown in the above photos for alleged crimes in eastern Laramie County and in the Kimball area.

That's according to posts on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office and Pine Bluffs PD Facebook pages.

According to the posts, Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are suspects in a string of burglaries in Laramie County and Kimball, as well as property destruction in Laramie County.

The posts say that both already had warrants for prior criminal offenses and should be considered armed and dangerous.

They should not be approached. Anyone with information on the pair is being asked to call 911 immediately.

The Pine Bluffs PD Facebook page offers additional information in a separate post:

''The Pine Bluffs Police Department and Kimball Police Department are attempting to identify these two individuals in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred in Pine Bluffs on Thanksgiving morning and in Kimball, Nebraska on Tuesday, November 29th. Both individuals are currently in possession of a stolen Dodge 1500 dark blue or black with Wyoming license plate 2-86581. They are believed to also be in possession of a 6.5mm Creedmoor rifle.''

Townsquare Media this past weekend reported on Thanksgiving burglaries in Pine Bluffs.