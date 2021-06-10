Wyoming Man Accused Of Distributing Child Porn Via Social Media

A Wyoming man could face as much as four decades behind bars for allegedly distributing child pornography over social media.

According to charges filed in Wyoming US District Court, Garrett Thomas Findlay is charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Both charges are punishable by up to 20 years behind bars.

Findlay has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents received a tip that 14 child pornography files were shared between Kik accounts last summer. Agents reviewed the files and found they all depicted a prepubescent girl being made to participate in sexually explicit conduct.

Using IP addresses, agents were able to determine that the images came back to a phone belonging to Findlay, the complaint states.

The complaint states agents conducted a search warrant at a residence where Findlay lived in March. During the search, agents located Findlay's phone.

During an interview at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Findlay reportedly admitted to agents that he possessed child porn material on the phone and had used it to send and receive pornographic materials using the social media messaging platform Kik, the complaint states.

Agents also allegedly discovered 22 images and 10 videos of child exploitation material on the phone.

According to the complaint, Findlay told agents he last viewed child porn the previous evening — March 2 — when he received images via the Whisper app on his cellphone. He also reportedly told agents he used the Whisper app numerous times to send and receive child porn.