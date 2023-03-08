Man Gets 7.5 Years for Role in Colorado-Wyoming Fentanyl Ring

A 40-year-old Denver, Colorado man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in a Colorado-Wyoming fentanyl ring, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming announced Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Lori Hogan says the case against Floyd Gilbert Vigil was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and arose out of the prosecution of two other fentanyl dealers in the Wyoming area.

"During those investigations, law enforcement obtained evidence showing Vigil had sold a substantial amount of fentanyl, which was transported by local co-conspirators from Colorado to Wyoming for redistribution," Hogan said in a press release.

In addition to the 90-month prison sentence, Vigil was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Vigil will be subject to four years of supervised release once he is released from prison.

