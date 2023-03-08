Man Gets 7.5 Years for Role in Colorado-Wyoming Fentanyl Ring

Man Gets 7.5 Years for Role in Colorado-Wyoming Fentanyl Ring

Canva

A 40-year-old Denver, Colorado man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in a Colorado-Wyoming fentanyl ring, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming announced Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Lori Hogan says the case against Floyd Gilbert Vigil was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and arose out of the prosecution of two other fentanyl dealers in the Wyoming area.

"During those investigations, law enforcement obtained evidence showing Vigil had sold a substantial amount of fentanyl, which was transported by local co-conspirators from Colorado to Wyoming for redistribution," Hogan said in a press release.

In addition to the 90-month prison sentence, Vigil was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Vigil will be subject to four years of supervised release once he is released from prison.

READ MORE:

Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department

They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime.

In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.
Filed Under: 90 months, cheyenne, cheyenne police department, colorado, Colorado-Wyoming fentanyl ring, crime, dea, Denver, District of Wyoming, Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl, fentanyl dealers, Floyd Gilbert Vigil, laramie county, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, sentencing, United States Attorney’s Office, united states district court, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio