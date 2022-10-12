Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons

A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website.

The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.

Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Wednesday that both Davisson and Nicholson are still listed as missing by the CPD.

Here is the website entry for Davisson:

Missing Person, September 25, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Jonathon Robert Davisson, age 15, was last seen in Cheyenne, Wyoming on September 25, 2022. He is a White male, approximately 5'9", 170 pounds with Brown eyes and Brown hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans and black tennis shoes. Anyone with information or contact with Jonathon is requested to contact the Cheyenne PD at (307) 637-6525 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

The entry for Nicholson reads as follows:

Missing Person, September 21, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: William Anthony Nicholson, age 18, was last seen in Cheyenne, Wyoming on September 21, 2022. He is a Black male, approximately 6'1", 150 pounds with Brown eyes and Black hair. Anyone with information or contact with William is requested to contact the Cheyenne PD at (307) 637-6525 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

There is no known connection between the two.