Information Sought On Laramie County Man Missing Since November

A Laramie County man listed on the "Wyoming Missing Persons" website had still not been located as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department.

The website, which is maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, includes this listing for Micheal Friel:

Michael Cameron Friel, age 29, was last seen on November 27, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is a white male, approximately 5'10", 230 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Michael has a medical condition that requires medication and it is unknown if he has those with him or not. He may be driving a blue Chevy Traverse. He is known to have a tattoo on his left arm, right arm and possibly be wearing glasses. Anyone with information or contact with Michael is requested to contact the Cheyenne Police Department at (307) 637-6500 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas on Monday told Townsquare Media that Friel is still listed as missing by the NCIC, the National Crime Information Center.

