The 66th Wyoming Legislature will convene at noon Jan. 12 for a one-day virtual session to fulfill the requirements of the Wyoming Constitution, according to a news release from the Legislative Service Office.

Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver a speech at 2 p.m., which will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS's YouTube channel.

The Legislature also will address constitutionally required business including electing leadership and adopting rules.

A video livestream of the House and Senate proceedings will be available on the Legislature’s website.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the proceedings online.

The public may contact members of the Legislature directly using the contact information available on the Legislature’s website.

Members of the 66th Legislature will be sworn in this week and the morning of Jan. 12 before the Call to Order.

The Legislature will resume the 2021 General Session at a later date.

