Wyoming Lawmakers Question Gordon Coronavirus Policy

A Gillette lawmaker who has been a frequent critic of Governor Mark Gordon's COVID-19 policy has written a two-page letter to the governor questioning the state response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter by Rep. Scott Clem was co-signed by six conservative state lawmakers. Clem published the letter on the ''Rep. Scott Clem for Wyoming House District 31" Facebook page. The letter was co-signed by Sen. Lynn Hutchings of Cheyenne as well as Reps. Tim Hallinan of Gillette, Roy Edwards of Gillette, Dan Laursen of Powell, John Winter of Thermopolis. and Mark Jennings of Sheridan.

All of the co-signers are Republicans. Among other things, the letter says the governor has suspended constitutional rights, specifically the right to worship and the right to assemble. The letter also questions what data is being used to drive policy decisions on the COVID-19 pandemic.