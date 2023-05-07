Gov. Mark Gordon ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for Sunday, May 7, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, according to a press release and this proclamation:

Whereas 1,200,000 men and women comprise the American fire and emergency services;

Whereas the fire and emergency services is considered one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States;

Whereas fire and emergency services personnel respond to over 16 million emergency calls annually, without reservation and with little regard for their personal safety;

Whereas fire and emergency services personnel are the first to respond to an emergency, whether it involves a fire, medical emergency, spill of hazardous materials, natural disaster, act of terrorism, or transportation accident;

Whereas approximately one-third of all active fire and emergency personnel suffer debilitating injuries annually;

and Whereas approximately 100 fire and emergency services personnel die annually in the line of duty:

Now, therefore, be it Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That each year, the American flags on all Federal office buildings will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.