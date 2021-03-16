Wyoming Lawmakers Back Fund to Sue Other States Over Coal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have endorsed a plan to set aside money to sue states that turn away from using coal to generate electricity.

The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously Friday to advance the bill that would reserve $1.2 million to sue states that support shutting down Wyoming coal-fired power plants or impede exports of Wyoming coal.

Wyoming produces more coal than any other state but demand for coal to generate electricity is down.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming and Montana have sued Washington state for denying a permit to build a dock that would allow more coal exports.

