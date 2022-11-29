Wyoming Kindergarten Teacher Wins the “Oscars of Teaching” and $25K

A Wyoming Kindergarten teacher from Buffalo is the recipient of the "Oscars of Teaching" Milken Educator Award and $25,000. This per a press release.

Jessica Kavitz was presented the award at a vibrant school assembly at Meadowlark Elementary school in Buffalo this morning.

The Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director, Greg Gallagher, and Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder recognized her work as a model for the state and nation.

The Milken Educator Awards, created by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987, was created to both inspire educators, but also students and entire communities about the importance of joining the teaching profession.

The prestigious honor is presented this 2022-23 school year at only 40 schools across the nation.

More than $140 million in funding, including over $73 million in individual awards, has been devoted to the overall initiative.

