Wyoming Troopers Rescue Missing Wisconsin Teen, Arrest Two in Kidnapping

A Wisconsin teenager is safe after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers located and stopped a vehicle carrying her and two men now accused of kidnapping.

Troopers received a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) alert on Saturday, November 29, for a missing minor believed to be traveling with a 20-year-old Wisconsin man wanted on drug charges out of Two Rivers. Using cell phone location data, WHP personnel tracked the suspected vehicle moving westbound on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins.

A trooper spotted the vehicle near Sinclair and conducted a traffic stop, confirming the missing girl was inside. She was accompanied by two men who reportedly told authorities they had been paid to transport her to Utah. Both men were arrested and face charges of kidnapping and interference with parental custody.

“I am proud of the work and cooperation between the troopers and our dispatchers who went above and beyond to locate this girl and get her home safe,” said Captain Mike Simmons of WHP District 1, whose team made the stop. “Two alleged kidnappers are in custody and a girl is home with her parents thanks to the incredible teamwork of all involved.”

The girl was unharmed and will be reunited with her family. Authorities say the investigation remains active, and no additional details will be released at this time.

The Northern Lights Glowed Above Casper Nov. 11, 2025. Readers shared their photos from a magical night.