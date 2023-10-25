Wyoming Judges React to Shooting of Maryland Judge

In a recent statement from the Wyoming Judicial Branch, judges across the state are mourning the tragic loss of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, who was shot outside his home in Maryland last week while his wife and son were at home. This shortly after the judge awarded custody of the suspect's children to his wife.

“We send our condolences to Judge Wilkinson’s family,” said Wyoming Supreme Court

Chief Justice Fox, “and we appreciate the respect that the people of Wyoming have for

the judiciary.” Judges in Wyoming and throughout the United States have received

increasing threats of violence in recent years. “Judges call balls and strikes, and they

perform many services for the people of Wyoming; they should never be the target of

people’s dissatisfaction with the outcome of a case.”

Washington County Sheriffs are asking for the public's assistance in locating suspect Pedro Argote, 49.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Pedro Manuel Argote, 49.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips.

According to the U.S. Marshall Service, threats against judges have been increasing. In 2021, U.S. federal judges were the target of more than 4,500 threats and inapropriate communications.