Female Juvenile Dead After Casper Shooting Early Tuesday Morning

The Casper Police Department is actively conducting an investigation in the area of Whispering Springs Rd and Gila Bend in Casper after an isolated shooting incident occurred early this morning, resulting in the death of a juvenile female.

Police say that at this time there is no known threat to the community. The involved parties are in custody and witnesses are being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department non-emergency line (307) 235-8278. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

