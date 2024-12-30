Wyoming inmate serving 17–25 years dies at hospital

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Department of Corrections inmate Robert Turner died Dec. 28 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, the WDOC reported Monday.

Turner was born in Worland on July 22, 1958. He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault [W.S. 6-2-302(a)(i)] and kidnapping with injury [W.S. 6-2-201(a)(ii)(d)], according to the release. He was sentenced by Big Horn County Judge Robert Skar to 17–25 years in prison on the former charge.

“Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information,” the release said.





18 Departed Casper Eastridge Mall Stores That You Probably Still Miss