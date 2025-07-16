Every day, correctional facilities face formidable threats from contraband such as illicit weapons, drugs, and cell phones.

The United States Sentencing Commission put together a five-year study looking at contraband to better understand which items are most popular and how they get into prisons.

USSC

Contraband was most often found in low- and medium-security Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (FBOP) facilities.

One-quarter of weapon contraband (25.9%) was found in high security facilities.

Contraband was most often found within the secure areas of the facility rather than in the visitation room or prison lobby:

• 99.5% of weapons;

• 89.3% of cell phones;

• 67.6% of drugs.

Smuggling Conduct

Weapons were almost always homemade within the prison (97.4%). Cell phones were most often smuggled in by correctional officers and other prison employees (38.6%). Drugs were most often smuggled in through visitation (38.3%) and the mail (23.3%).



Discovery Methods

Surveillance tools (e.g., video surveillance, call monitoring, and body scanners) were important tools for detecting drugs (27.6%) and cell phones (21.4%). • When surveillance was used to discover contraband, video surveillance was the most used tool for all types (51.3%). Over half (53.0%) of weapons were discovered through a physical search of the person’s body.

Criminal History

Individuals sentenced for weapon contraband had higher criminal history scores, on average, than individuals sentenced for other contraband types.

• 41.5% of individuals sentenced for weapons were assigned to the highest Criminal History Category (CHC VI).

• 23.0% of individuals sentenced for drugs had little or no prior criminal history (CHC I).

Punishment

The average sentence for individuals sentenced for prison contraband was 11 months.

• Individuals with weapons received the highest average sentence of 20 months.

• Individuals with drugs received an average of 16 months.

• Individuals with cell phones received an average of 5 months.

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

