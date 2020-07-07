Wyoming Inches Closer To Major Land Purchase

Wyoming's top elected officials have moved a step closer to purchasing a section of land the size of Connecticut for $1 billion in southern Wyoming.

Governor Mark Gordon, along with the state's other four top elected officials, unanimously voted to purchase the land with hopes that it will provide additional revenue to the state, according to a Tuesday morning announcement.

“This is a unique and substantial opportunity to invest in Wyoming-based rev­­enue-generating assets,” Governor Gordon said in the release. “We owed it to the people of Wyoming to properly evaluate its potential, listen to their concerns and weigh carefully whether this investment would benefit Wyoming’s portfolio. That is our fiduciary responsibility to our state– to make sure we get the highest rate of return for the citizens of Wyoming,”

Along with Gordon, State Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristi Racines, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jilian Balow and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan serve on the State Loan and Investment Board.

The deadline to submit a bid to Occidental Petroleum, who owns the land, is July 8.