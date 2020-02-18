State Leaders Propose Purchasing Land in Southern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — State officials have discussed purchasing land to improve public land access and generate new revenue.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that Republican Gov. Mark Gordon announced two pieces of legislation that would allow him to enter into negotiations to purchase more than 1,560 square miles of land.

Officials say the legislation would authorize the State Loan and Investment Board to appropriate funding from multiple state saving accounts to make the purchase in southern Wyoming.

Gordon says the state hopes to close by the end of summer. It is unclear how much the purchase would cost.