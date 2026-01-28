Congress Faces Potential Shutdown Over ICE, Homeland Security Dispute

As a possible partial government shutdown looms, Democratic senators are weighing changes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) following the deaths of two people during a federal law enforcement operation in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has not yet released a final list of demands, but proposals under discussion include requiring agents to obtain warrants before making immigration arrests, identify themselves during operations, and cooperate with state and local authorities when incidents occur. Democrats have signaled they may block the DHS funding portion of the federal spending bill if their changes are not addressed.

Senate Republican leaders, including Wyoming’s U.S. Senator John Barrasso, have emphasized that any changes would need to pass both the House and Senate to avoid a shutdown. Barrasso and other Republicans have noted that the House is not in session this week, making last-minute negotiations challenging.

With a Thursday vote approaching and little progress reported between Democrats, Republicans, and the White House, a partial shutdown could begin as early as Saturday if no agreement is reached.

The debate comes as Republicans nationwide continue an aggressive approach to immigration enforcement, while Democrats push for reforms they say will improve oversight and accountability. Wyoming residents, like many across the country, will be watching closely, as any federal shutdown could affect local services and agencies funded through DHS, including border operations, aviation security, and emergency preparedness programs.