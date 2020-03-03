Wyoming HS Nordic Skiing All-State Honors Revealed

The skiers who earned All-State honors in Wyoming High School Nordic Skiing have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

These selections are based on points accumulated at Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) sanctioned competitions during the season, including the State Championships.

There were no 4-time honorees this year, but four young ladies merited All-State for the third time in their careers. Samantha Veauthier of Kelly Walsh, Lander’s Ursula Anderson, Abigail Whitman from Laramie, and Mady Willis of Natrona County.

Here are the All-State Nordic Skiers for 2020: (sorted by school & alphabetical order)

GIRLS:

Samantha Veauthier – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Maria Anderson – Lander

Ursula Anderson – Lander (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Shayla Babits – Lander

Kaylynn Sandall – Lander (All-State in 2019)

Kate Wilmot – Lander (All-State in 2019)

Hazel Womack – Lander (All-State in 2019)

Abigail Whitman – Laramie (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Isabella Brown – Natrona County (All-State in 2019)

Mady Willis – Natrona County (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

BOYS:

Joe Goodrich – Jackson (All-State in 2019)

Mason Wheeler – Jackson

Connor Mays – Lander

Kaleb Simonson – Lander (All-State in 2019)

Connor Frick – Laramie

Fletcher Hartsky – Laramie

Gus Kauffman – Laramie

Tristan Smith – Laramie

Carter Boatright – Natrona County (All-State in 2019)

Joel Komkven – Natrona County