Alpine Skiers Compete on Casper Mountain

Downhill skiers take to the slopes for their second high school meet of the season, as Kelly Walsh hosts the Bruce Studer Invite at Hogadon Basin.

Racers will traverse a slalom course on Friday and then change to giant slalom on Saturday. All the skiing is on Casper Mountain.

Besides the two Casper schools, KW and Natrona County, Cody, Jackson, Laramie, and Pinedale will be attending this weekend.

Check back for results once we receive them.