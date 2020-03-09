Jackson Dominates at State Alpine Skiing Championships

The Jackson Broncs swept both teams and all individual titles at the 2020 Wyoming High School Alpine Skiing Championships in Jackson last weekend.

This year's championships were held at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort at Teton Village.

Jackson’s Sophia Morgan either shared or won outright both days of competition. She tied for first-place in Friday’s Slalom race with a two-run time of 1:26.29. Her teammate Sidney Nash was the other skier that had the same total time. Morgan then came back and won the Giant Slalom on Saturday with a combined time of 1:58.65.

Jackson’s Ridge Kling and Nicholas Janssen won the two men’s races. Kling won the Slalom with a two-run time of 1:26.58, which was nearly six seconds faster than the runner-up. Janssen topped the field in the Giant Slalom on Saturday at 1:54.57.

All of those top performances helped the Broncs easily win the team championships. The Jackson girls scored 157 points over the two days for their 11th consecutive title and 29th in school history. The Bronc boys on their ninth in a row and 20th in school history with 126 team points.

The Cody girls took second with 63 points followed by Natrona County with 60. Kelly Walsh (38), Laramie (15), and Pinedale (9) rounded out the girls’ standings.

On the boys’ side, Kelly Walsh came in second place with 81 team points. Cody finished in third with 70. Natrona County (41), Pinedale (21), and Laramie (3) wrapped up the team standings.

Here are the top three in each event, followed by the complete results:

Girls Slalom:

1 - Sidney Nash & Sophia Morgan, Jackson - 1:26.29

3 - Eliot Hutchinson, Jackson - 1:35.65

Boys Slalom:

1 - Ridge Kling, Jackson - 1:26.58

2 - Cody Crawford, Natrona - 1:32.25

3 - Dane Rasmussen, Kelly Walsh - 1:32.62

Girls Giant Slalom:

1 - Sophia Morgan, Jackson - 1:58.65

2 - Dylan Kling, Jackson - 2:01.00

3 - Elena Galles, Natrona County - 2:04.07

Boys Giant Slalom:

1 - Nicholas Janssen, Jackson - 1:54.57

2 - Ridge Kling, Jackson - 1:56.14

3 - Dane Rasmussen, Kelly Walsh - 2:00.42