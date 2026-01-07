Casper businessman Reid Rasner has announced he is running for Wyoming’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is the second Republican to enter the race, following Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who announced his candidacy late last year.

Rasner, a conservative Republican, previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging Sen. John Barrasso in the Republican primary. He lost that race but received about 25,000 votes, roughly 24% of the total.

This time, Rasner says he is committing $1 million of his own money to his campaign. He says his goal is to take his “America First” message to voters across Wyoming.

In a campaign news release, Rasner described himself as a fourth-generation Wyomingite who wants to shake up Washington, D.C. He said he would work closely with President Donald Trump and wants to turn Trump’s policies into law.

“I am a proud America First conservative,” Rasner said in a written statement. “I will work with President Trump to deport criminal illegal immigrants, keep fentanyl out of our communities, stop extreme Democrats and protect what makes Wyoming great.”

Policy priorities

According to his campaign website, Rasner’s priorities include energy development, border security and limited government.

Energy is a major focus of his platform. Rasner supports expanding oil and gas drilling, reviving Wyoming’s coal industry and increasing uranium mining in the state. He also wants Wyoming to become a center for financial technology companies, pointing to the state’s low taxes and business-friendly laws.

Other positions listed on his website include support for term limits for members of Congress, cutting what he calls wasteful federal spending and protecting gun rights. He also supports teaching firearm safety in schools.

Rasner has said he believes life begins at conception and recently criticized a Wyoming Supreme Court ruling that upheld the legality of abortion in the state.

Rasner’s announcement comes during a major reshuffling of Wyoming’s federal offices. In December, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced she would not seek reelection. Soon after, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman said she plans to run for the open Senate seat and received an endorsement from President Trump.

That decision opened up Wyoming’s House seat. Secretary of State Chuck Gray announced his campaign for the position on Dec. 29, describing himself as a “MAGA conservative.”

