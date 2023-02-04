Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Injured In Friday Crash

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries when his patrol vehicle was hit by a box trailer semi on Highway 59 on Friday evening.

Patrol spokesman Jeremy Beck says the Trooper, whose name has not been released, was parked at milepost 46.5 at 6:40 when the 53-foot box trailer semi tractor trailer careened out of control and hit the patrol car from the rear.

Beck says the Trooper was inside his car and had his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The Trooper had stopped to help some motorists who had left the road due to winter travel conditions.

While the Trooper was rushed to Memorial Hospital of Converse County for his injuries, the truck driver did not report any injuries according to Beck.

The driver was cited for speeding too fast for road conditions.

The patrol is reminding people to pull over for emergency vehicles.