Wyoming Highway Patrol to participate in CARE Initiative

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season approaches, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is taking part in the 2024 Holiday Season Impaired Driving Enforcement Detail and the CARE Life Saver Week DWUI Detail.

These initiatives, which focus on reducing crashes and impaired driving, will run concurrently this year from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025.

The holiday season typically sees increased travel as families and friends journey to celebrate together. However, Wyoming’s winter weather often presents challenges for drivers, exacerbated by impaired driving.

So far this year, Wyoming has seen 100 fatalities from 96 fatal crashes. Statistics reveal the impact of impaired driving and not wearing a seat belt:

83% of people who died in rollover crashes were not wearing seat belts.

31% of people who died in multi-vehicle crashes were not wearing seat belts.

70% of Wyoming residents who died were not wearing seat belts.

47% of non-residents who died were not wearing seat belts.

23% of fatalities involved alcohol and/or drug impairment.

“Our troopers will remain vigilant and proactively enforce traffic laws during this critical time,” said Colonel Tim Cameron of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We will focus on violations that contribute to crashes, including impaired driving, seat belt non-compliance, and other high-risk behaviors. Together, we can save lives and ensure safer travel for everyone this holiday season.”

For more information about the WHP and its initiatives, people can go here.

