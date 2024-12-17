Casper’s Veauthier to compete in World University Games in Nordic skiing

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sammy Veauthier, a zoology major from Casper currently enrolled at the University of Wyoming, is one of two members of the school’s Nordic ski team set to compete at the 2025 World University Games in Pragelato, Italy.

Representing the United States alongside fellow athlete Kaj Taylor and coaches Christi Boggs and Rachel Watson, Veauthier will race in the Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire World University Games from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22. This marks the sixth time a representative from UW will participate in the competition.

Veauthier is from Casper and attended high school at Kelly Walsh High School, where she also competed in athletics. Now at the University of Wyoming, she is currently president of the UW Nordic Ski Team.

Sammy Veauthier racing (Christi Boggs photo courtesy of the University of Wyoming Institutional Communications) The competition will be attended by representatives from over 50 countries, with around 2,500 athletes in total. The event features all the classic winter sports and is the largest competition of its kind in the world aside from the Winter Olympics.

Boggs and Watson, as USA cross-country team leader and as head coach, respectively, said that having such a significantly large team of envoys from the country’s smallest state represents a big achievement.

“Their selection was based on both athletic performance and academic merit, highlighting the caliber of student-athletes at the University of Wyoming,” the coaches said in a University of Wyoming communication.

The communication also reported that a majority of the cost of this trip is up to the individual athletes to cover. According to the University of Wyoming, on top of the personal and physical costs of near-daily training, the estimated cost for competing is about $3,700 per person.

There is, however, a donation page on the University of Wyoming website available to those interested in helping fund this trip for both athletes. The campaign is open until Jan. 8 and can be found at this link.