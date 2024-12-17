70 MPH+ Winds Expected in Some Parts of Wyoming, Extreme Blow Over Risk
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning of extreme winds coming to the Central Wyoming area.
Winds will be 70mph+ on parts of I-25, Outer Drive, and South Path.
There is an expected closure for high profile vehicles under 40,000 lbs. tonight into the early hours of Thursday.
