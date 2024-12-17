70 MPH+ Winds Expected in Some Parts of Wyoming, Extreme Blow Over Risk

70 MPH+ Winds Expected in Some Parts of Wyoming, Extreme Blow Over Risk

MARCH 5: A semi truck that was blown over north of Wellington lies on its side as traffic passes by during a wind storm on Friday, March 5, 2018. Wind speed were in excess of 70 miles per hour in places near the Wyoming-Colorado border. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning of extreme winds coming to the Central Wyoming area.

Winds will be 70mph+ on parts of I-25, Outer Drive, and South Path.

There is an expected closure for high profile vehicles under 40,000 lbs. tonight into the early hours of Thursday.

Wyoming Department of Transportation, Facebook
loading...

Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit

A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit. November 2022.

Gallery Credit: Photos By Chris Good

McKinley Bridge Claims Another Semi Truck

On Tuesday, another semi truck traveling North on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge. Unfortunately, the size of the transport trailer of the truck was too large to fit under the bridge, and the semi lost the top of it. 

Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins and Ty Martin

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio