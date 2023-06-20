Build Begins on Wyoming-to-California Power Line Amid Growing Wind Power Concern

Build Begins on Wyoming-to-California Power Line Amid Growing Wind Power Concern

David-McNew-Getty-Images-

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming and federal officials will formally kick off construction Tuesday of a massive transmission line project to export wind power from Wyoming to southern California.

The $3 billion TransWest Express project and the $5 billion Chokecherry and Sierra Madre wind farm have been in the works for over 15 years.

Once built, the wind farm will feed electricity into the transmission system.

The giant wind project is being built in Wyoming, which has seen a massive build out of wind power — and new farms are meeting more resistance from locals worried about harm to their views and wildlife.

Whether opposition grows could depend on how future development occurs.

Read more here.

Bands of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022

The bands of Beartrap Summer Festival fill the meadow with their incredible music. Country, Blues, Bluegrass, and Rock, it's all up here on the mountain.

Native plants that do well in Wyoming gardens

Consider the Indian Paintbrush. This and other regional wild-flowers. For one thing, they don’t require fertilizers and require fewer pesticides since they have natural resilience to garden pests in the region, in turn promoting beneficial populations like butterflies and hummingbirds. They also require less water because they’ve adapted to rely on rainwater.
Filed Under: California, Chokecherry and Sierra Madre, Rawlins, resistance, transmission, Transwest Express, wind farm, Wind Power
Categories: Agriculture, Associated Press, Breaking News, Casper News, Energy, News, Politics, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio