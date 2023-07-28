The Civil Authorities have issued a Local Area Emergency for all of Wyoming beginning at 12:34 p.m. and ending at 6:34 p.m. today.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Ashanti Alert on behalf of Rawlins Police Department for Lacene Ostling.

Lacene has dementia and is described as 79-year-old white female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, grey hair and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a brown blouse that says "cowgirls" on the front, grey jeans, and

brown hiking boots.

Lacene also wears glasses.

She left her home in Hanna last night and was last seen walking west on U.S. Highway 30 towards Medicine Bow around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Anybody with information should contact the Rawlins Police Department at (307) 328-2776.