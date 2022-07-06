The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released more information regarding last month's fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne that resulted in the death of three people.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on June 17 near milepost 383, about three miles west of the Burns and Carpenter exit.

According to a crash summary, a semi was headed east when, possibly due to severe wind, it overturned onto the driver's side and was struck near the rear tandem wheels by a semi that was following it.

Both semis, one empty and the other hauling general freight, immediately became engulfed in flames, killing both drivers and a passenger.

The patrol says 59-year-old David Poe and 67-year-old Patricia Poe, both of Texas, and 61-year-old Scott Peat, of Pennsylvania, were associated with the semis at the time of the crash, but the Laramie County Coroner is waiting on DNA test results to come back before positively confirming their identities.